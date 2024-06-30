INFLATION INCREASES TO 15.2%

INFLATION INCREASES TO 15.2P.CINFLATION INCREASES TO 15.2P.C

ZAMBIA’S annual Inflation rate for June 2024 has increased to 15.2 percent from 14.7 percent recorded in May 2024.

Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) Statistician-General, Goodson Sinyenga has attributed the increase to price movement of both food and non- food items.

And Mr Sinyenga said the annual food inflation was recorded at 16.8 percent compared to 16.2 percent recorded in the previous month.

He said the outturn was mainly attributed to the increase in bread, cereals and fish products.