INFORMATION AND MEDIA MINISTER CORNELIUS MWEETWA CONCERNED WITH CONTINUED UNETHICAL REPORTING BY SOME MEDIA HOUSES

Information and Media Minister CORNELIUS MWEETWA has expressed concern with the continued unethical reporting by some media houses.

Mr. MWEETWA says it is disheartening to note how instances of sensationalism, misinformation and biased reporting have become the order of the day in certain media outlets.

He says such kind of reporting does not only mislead the public but also erodes the foundation of responsible journalism.

Mr. MWEETWA who was speaking at the launch of Crown Television on MultiChoice platform last night, called on media houses to uphold professionalism and ethical conduct for the profession to thrive.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice Zambia Managing Director LEAH KOOMA is confident that the coming of Crown TV on the Dstv and Go TV platforms will help expose Zambian local content to people across the county.

And Crown TV Chief Executive Officer MWAPE KUMWENDA thanked government for creating a conducive environment for the media to thrive.