INkhosi YaMakhosi Mpezeni 4 arrived in Kwazulu Natal today and is headed to Nongoma the capital of the Zulu Kingdom.

Inkosi YaMakhosi Mphezeni IV having been officially invited to attend the coronation of King Misuzulu KaZwelittini has also been accompanied by;

1. Senior Chief Inkosi Nzamane.

2. Inkosi Maguya.

3. Ambassador George Kanyamula Zulu.

4. Mr Besty Nkhoma, the Ncwala National Committee Chairman.

5. Dr Kelvin Moyo Sokuni (KSM Management and Angoni Grills Lusaka).