Innocent man sneaks on best friend’s wife

HIS best friend was at the tavern working that night, and his wife was sleeping naked in the house; the door was unlocked and so he decided to sneak in on her.

But his touch and smell was not like her husband’s, so she screamed for help.

And that is how Innocent Hanombe was arrested and charged with indecent assault on a female and criminal trespass.

Hanombe, who is aged 24, allegedly indecently assaulted Monica on Monday around 22:00 hours when his best friend, Luckwell Mweene, was at work.

Monica, 22, had decided to leave her house unlocked as she went to sleep that night so that her husband could easily enter when he came back from work.

But as she slept, Monica felt a hand touching her naked body under the blanket