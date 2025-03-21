INONGE WINA AMONG DELEGATES FOR THE NAMIBIAN PRESIDENT INAUGURATION



March 20th, 2025



WINDHOEK – Former Republican Vice President Mama Inonge Mutukwa Wina among the Zambian delegation that has accompanied President Hakainde Hichilema for the inauguration ceremony of Namibian President – elect Dr Netumbo Nandi – Ndaitwah scheduled for tomorrow March 21st 2025.





The delegation was part of the several past and present Heads of Government and State which include Jacob Xuma and Thabo Mbeki of South Africa that attended the state bouquet hosted by outgoing President Nangolo Mbumba at State House.





The Zambian President and his delegation which also includes Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Namibia Stephen Katuka and his deputy Lloyd Himaambo earlier laid wreaths and paid their last respects at Heroes Acre,the burial ground for the country’s freedom fighter and founding President Dr. Sam Nujoma who died late last month.





President Hichilema’s attendance of this important occasion underscores the importance and deeper relations the two countries have continued to share overtime.





Namibia’s importance to the development and growth of Zambia’s economy as the major trade route to the Atlantic Ocean through Walvis Bay cannot be underestimated.





The President is expected back home immediately after the inauguration which coincides with that country’s 35th independence anniversary.



UPND MT