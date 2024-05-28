INQUIRIES IN PAST VIOLENCES AND FACT FINDINGS

This afternoon, in the interest of justice, I have written to the Inspector General of Police, requesting fact-finding inquiries into several significant cases of public interest.These include:

1. The urination into the mouth of former Post Newspaper journalist Peter Sukwa

2. The beating of Police officers at Central Police Station in Lusaka

3. The incidents of gassing and market burnings

Additionally, I have requested updates and fact-finding inquiries into the murders of Mapenzi Chibulo, Vespers Shimuzhila, Obed Bwalya, Malesu Mukonka,Haggai Chileshe, Frank Mugala, Kennedy Mudenda, Nsama Nsama, Joseph Kaunda, and many others.

Furthermore, I have escalated these issues to other stakeholders, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, the Ministry of Justice, the Honourable Chief Justice, and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Those who have followed me over the past ten years know that I have been persistent in advocating for justice in these cases. I hope and pray that the relevant authorities will provide a concrete update to benefit the entire nation, as the scars of violence have left many families traumatized and claimed numerous lives. All I want to see is that justice is granted to families and direct victims.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST