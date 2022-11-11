INSECURE BROADCASTING STATIONS FACE SANCTIONS

By GEORGE CHOMBA

All radio and television stations without adequate security will be given ten days in which to implement corrective measures to safeguard their staff and the premises.

This is according to new standard guidelines which the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has developed and circulated to radio and television station managers at a meeting in Lusaka today.

The security required can either be the engagement of State or private personnel or modern equipment such as CCTV and adequate parameter walls.

However, the IBA advises that the radio and television implement mixed measures as outsiders visiting the station have to be physically be searched.

IBA says the stations which lack security will be given ten days to make amends before action is taken.

The regulator has explained that if the station needs more time to implement security measures, a further five days will be granted.

The measures are contained in the standard guidelines in the enforcement of compliance to avoid discretionally decisions in handling broadcasting breaches.

Other breaches which will attract punishment if not corrected after the IBA notifies a violation are poorly installed equipment or use of substandard equipment, inhabitable conditions or poorly located broadcasting infrastructure such as near a night club.