INSECURE HUSBAND BEATS WIFE TO DEATH

A 34-year-old woman from Chilambwe village in Kanchibiya District has reportedly been murdered by her husband.

Muchinga Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Ronald Zambo has identified the deceased as Lydia Mulenga who was left for dead by her 39-year-old husband, Maybin Kabwe after a year-long marital dispute.

In a statement Mr. Zambo explains that the accused suspected his wife of infidelity as a result battered and left her with a punctured belly, fractured leg and swollen body.

“On Monday around 02:00h Maybin Kabwe went to his sister’s place and lied to her that unknown people had badly beaten his wife, but she went to their house and probed her sister-in-law, who shared the ordeal despite being in a bad condition.”

“The matter was reported to Police by the deceased’s uncle, who had earlier rushed her to the hospital but, died on the way.” Said Mr. Zambo.

The Deputy Commanding officer adds that the suspect is currently detained pending a court appearance.

Nakonde FM