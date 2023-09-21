INSIDE CITIZENS FIRST BEDROOM: DON’T LAUGH AT SOCIALIST PARTY OR PF, KALABA CAUTIONS HIS LEADERSHIP IN A LEAKED WHATSAPP

“Good morning team, I have taken some time to quickly send you a message and advise that we avoid making any disparaging or negative comments over the purported challenges going on in the Socialist Party and the Patriotic Front.

As an opposition we must not wish our friends anything negative as we all know that our biggest problem that we need to address is presenting ourselves as an alternative front that will address the anger situation, drug shortages, reducing political space and galloping youth unemployment that our citizens are faced with.

Attacking each other in the opposition will not help us address all these issues.

It is important to remember that we have had our share of challenges and that is what the detractors would like to see as a way of weakening the opposition.

Let us not fall for that but continue to fight for the people until we get them out of this situation.

Have a blessed day and let’s continue providing leadership as we build our structures and position the CF as that credible alternative for a prosperous Zambia.”

Editor’s Note: Socialist Party recently dissolved its Copperbelt structures following mass resignations while the PF infighting is raging led by Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa.

KBN TV