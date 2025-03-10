Insisting on Lungu to contest shows Tonse is a failed group – Mufalali



By Mubanga Mubanga



UPND Parliamentary Deputy Chief Whip, Likando Mufalali says the move by Tonse Alliance to petition the eligibility of former president Edgar Lungu shows that they are a failed group.





Last week, Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo announced that the alliance would be filing a petition in the Constitutional Court regarding the eligibility of Lungu for the 2026 presidential elections.





“The basis of the Petition is that the judgment of the Constitutional Court, on 12th December 2024, violated the rights of candidates who stood in the 2021 general election, and that, therefore, the said judgment must be reviewed and set aside by the Constitutional Court,” Tembo stated.



But in an interview yesterday, Mufalali said the proposed appeal showed that Tonse Alliance had no proper lea…



