Inspector General Of Police Must State The Truth – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE MUST STATE THE TRUTH -AMB. MWAMBA

Lusaka-27th October 2023

Patriotic Front has condemned the Inspector General of Police for expressing false information that the Police has not received a complaint against expelled Matero MP, Miles Sampa.

In its edition of 27th October 2023,The Daily Nation has quoted the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Raphael Musamba stating that the Police will not arrest Mr. Sampa because the Patriotic Front has not lodged in a complaint.

But Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba stated that the Police officially received the complaint on 26th October 2023 and was acknowledged with an official stamp.

In the complaint, the Patriotic Front stated that Mr. Sampa was uttering forged documents to public institutions and to the media, purporting to be a Patriotic Front leader.

The Party stated that Mr. Sampa was an expelled person from the Patriotic Front and cannot therefore purport to represent the Party.

The Party stated that it had obtained an Injunction from the Lusaka High Court Interim restraining Mr. Sampa to purport to be a member or leader of the Patriotic Front.

Below are is the letter of complaint submitted to the Lusaka Commanding Officer on 26th October 2023 and receipt was officially acknowledged.