By Chilufya Tayali

OUT OF ROBIN HIGHLAND – INSTEAD OF BRINGING DEVELOPMENT HERE, PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS MAKING LUKULU A TORTURING CHAMBER

It’s getting dark, but I want to let you know that I will soon be with you. President Hichilema and his praise singers must be proud of himself to have tortured me in this manner, but you should all be ashamed of selves.

This place is like a wilderness, desolate with majority people poor and uninformed. The road is basically impassable by common vehicles and driving on this road with your own vehicle is a big risk.

Any sensible leader would have been desperate to bring development here, especially that he got many votes from here.

President Hichilema thinks it’s better for Lukulu to remain like this so that he can turn it into a torturing chamber like the Guantanamo bay of the Americans, I guess this is what the AFRICOM are advising him.

I will be home soon and by tomorrow I will be back to my usual works, of offering checks and balances on President Hichilema and his useless Government, Yes, this includes his outlook, I reserve an opinion on how a President should look, not bututu-bututu.

Zambia belongs to all of us, President Hichilema and the UPND were not given a blank cheque by Zambians when they voted them into power. We are all stakeholders.

Take care and God bless you for now.

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA – DEVELOP LUKULU, DO THE ROAD

TAYALI – THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST.

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!

