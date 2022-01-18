INSTEAD OF LAMENTING, PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SHOULD DEAL WITH HIS CORRUPT MINISTERS – KAMPYONGO

… says the same energy and speed being channeled towards arresting and persecuting former PF ministers should be applied to thieving UPND ministers and permanent secretaries.

Chinsali, Tuesday, January, 19, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Former Home Affairs minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says President Hakainde Hichilema should stop lamenting and deal with his corrupt ministers and permanent secretaries

Reacting to President Hichilema’s statement that the clique of criminals in the PF have now started teaching his ministers and permanent secretaries how to siphon money meant for the poor, Hon. Kampyongo said President Hichilema should instead encourage his ministers and permanent secretaries to stick to their lane and do what is prescribed in the cabinet handbook.

The Shiwangandu lawmaker said the same energy and speed being channeled towards arresting and persecuting former PF ministers should be applied to thieving UPND ministers and permanent secretaries.

Hon. Kampyongo said with the rate President Hichilema is moving at, his ministers and permanent secretaries may not be able to function properly.

“I feel for his ministers and permanent secretaries because if your boss is acting with suspicion like that then they may not be able to function . It seems President Hichilema wants to micromanage his ministers and Permanent secretaries and it seems they will not be able to make decisions,” Hon. Kampyongo said.

Hon. Kampyongo advised ministers and permanent secretaries to know their parameters on the do’s and don’t’s that are in their offices.

“That’s what he should be encouraging them. It is the same with permanet secretaries, they know what they are supposed to do,” He said.

“Ministers should know that the area of procurements and giving of contracts is not their domain, it’s for controlling officers. President Hichilema should make a decision whether he wants to micromanage his ministers and permanent secretaries or allow them to make decisions. He needs to encourage them to function in accordance with the law,” Hon. Kampyongo said.