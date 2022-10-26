Instead of seeking finance from China, AVIC will use Zambia’s pension money to construct Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage Way

AVIC PARTNERS WITH NAPSA AND WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD TO DO LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY



AVIC to construct road while pension funds to finance and invest in the project!



Macro Ocean Investment Consortium led by AVIC wins bid to construct Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage Way.



Instead of seeking finance from China, AVIC will use Zambia’s pension money!