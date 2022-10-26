Instead of seeking finance from China, AVIC will use Zambia’s pension money to construct Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage Way

AVIC PARTNERS WITH NAPSA AND WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD TO DO LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY
AVIC to construct road while pension funds to finance and invest in the project!
Macro Ocean Investment Consortium led by AVIC wins bid to construct Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage Way.
Instead of seeking finance from China, AVIC will use Zambia’s pension money!
This is worrisome to have a foreign company using domestic financing to construct the dual carriageway.
If NAPSA has the financial muscle to undertake the project then it should partner with a Zambian contractor but not a foreign company which would externalise scarce foreign exchange and contribute to domestic currency depreciation.
Unless of course, the whole idea is to pay back to China for assisting in securing the IMF deal or to calm nerves due to our indebtedness to that country.
We are never told the whole story!
Worrisome too is the idea that instead of attracting foreign capital for developing the country’s infrastructural, manufacturing, etc, we are depending on the already stretched domestic resources to finance foreign entities; resources that are so badly needed for other economic and social sectors.