20.05.22

INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS URGENTLY NEEDED – ANDELEKI

Following the disappointing manner adopted by some judicial officials as a norm in handling corruption cases, Katombora Constituency Member of Parliament Honorable Clement Andeleki has called for robust law institutional reform in Zambia.

The law maker who is also the Chairperson for Legal Affairs, Human Rights and Governance for the Zambian Parliament expressed concern over Zambia risking to enter a constitutional crisis if an overhaul of the judicial system is not done.

Honorable Andeleki said that “it has been proven beyond reasonable doubt that within the judiciary, there are people who are compromised that can not fight corruption”. Therefore, he called for an urgent judicial reform as Zambia is in danger of losing the fight against corruption, if the corrupt are allowed to spearhead the fight.

Equally, he called for institutional reforms to be conducted in other governance institutions, as the levels of misconduct among some officials is unbelievable, coupled with extreme non adherence to national values and very likely to frustrate the efforts of the New Dawn government to bear any meaningful results”.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM