Insult, Defamation Should Never Be Criminalised- Fred M’membe

INSULT, DEFAMATION SHOULD NEVER BE CRIMINALISED

The abolition of defamation of the President laws and criminal defamation in general has been long over due. We therefore highly welcome the abolition of defamation of the President laws. It was an offence for any person who, with intent to bring the President into hatred, ridicule or contempt, published any defamatory or insulting statements.

The last three decades have seen a growing global movement towards decriminalising defamation. Numerous calls have been made at various levels for states to repeal all criminal defamation and ‘insult’ laws. But it has taken time to repeal these laws.

These laws were clearly unconstitutional and fell foul of international standards on freedom of expression. To be more meaningful, the repeal of defamation laws need to be immediately accompanied by the removal of the public order Act.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party