INTEGRATED PHOSPHATE PLANT, A KEY TO TRANSFORMING ZAMBIA’S AGRICULTURAL SECTOR – DR BULAYA



Agriculture Climate Action Foundation, Executive Director Dr Oliver Kandela Bulaya has expressed his satisfaction with the recent groundbreaking of the Integrated Phosphate Products Beneficiation Plant, initiated by Sino Great Chemical Company Limited in Chilanga District, a project set to significantly transform Zambia’s agricultural sector. He highlighted that the plant aims to dramatically reduce the cost of farming inputs, especially fertilizers, which are essential for boosting agricultural productivity and ensuring food security across the nation.





Speaking in a press statement recently released in Kapiri Mposhi District of Central Province, Dr Bulaya noted that Zambia’s agricultural sector has long faced challenges due to its reliance on imported fertilizers, which come with fluctuating prices and supply chain disruptions. He said these issues have led to skyrocketing costs, placing immense pressure on farmers and complicating their ability to effectively cultivate crops.





He emphasized that the new plant marks a shift towards local fertilizer production, which promises to stabilize prices and make essential inputs more accessible for farmers. He noted that the initiative aligns with Zambia’s goal to reduce its dependency on imports and protect its agricultural landscape.





Dr. Bulaya, however, said that the establishment of the plant would create job opportunities, stimulate local economies, and attract further investment in the agricultural sector. He noted that the plant’s opening is in line with the National Vision of promoting sustainable agriculture and enhancing food production capabilities. He further added that the plant represents a critical step toward achieving self-sufficiency in fertilizer production, empowering farmers, and strengthening the agricultural community as a whole.