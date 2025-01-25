INTEGRATED PHOSPHATE PLANT TO CREATE 1,600 JOBS IN ZAMBIA



A groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of the construction of an integrated phosphate products beneficiation plant in Zambia. The plant is expected to create 1,600 direct jobs and 10,500 indirect jobs, providing significant employment opportunities for the local community.





Minister of Commerce, Trade, and Industry Chipoka Mulenga, representing President Hakainde Hichilema, emphasized the plant’s role in supporting the development of the agriculture sector.



Mr Mulenga says government is committed to supporting initiatives that spur economic growth and improve livelihoods





He further says the plant aims to reduce fertilizer costs and boost productivity nationwide.



Speaking at the same event, Mr. Shashank Mehta, representing Board Chairperson Mr. Zhang Quan, says the company behind the project plans to invest $1 billion USD in the Zambian economy over the next seven years, focusing on electricity production, industrial mineral mining, and manufacturing





The significant investment is expected to have a positive impact on Zambia’s economy, in the agriculture sector.





The construction of the integrated phosphate plant is a welcome development for the local community, offering employment opportunities and contributing to the country’s economic growth.