INTELLIGENCE OFFICER WALKS TO FREEDOM ON CHARGES OF SODOMY

By Henry Sinyangwe

The Kasama High Court has acquitted an intelligence officer who was facing three counts of sodomy contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

MOSES CHANDA 37 was charged with the said offences for allegedly having sodomized a 15 year old boy in Luwingu District on known dates.

Facts before the court were that on June 26, 2018, Mr. CHANDA is alleged to have had canal knowledge of a-15-year-old boy whom he gave 20 Kwacha for appreciation.

In the second count, it was alleged that on June 27, 2018, Mr. CHANDA is alleged to have committed a similar act with the 15 year old boy and in the third count on June 28, 2018, Mr.CHANDA is alleged to have repeated the act and gave the boy 60 Kwacha as gratification for the act.

When the matter came up for judgement last week, Kasama High Court Resident Justice MATHEWS ZULU acquitted Mr CHANDA as the state failed to prove prima facie evidence against him in all the three counts.