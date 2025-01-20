INTERACT WITH ALL ZAMBIANS NOT JUST WITH THOSE IN GOVERNMENT – NAKACINDA TO VISITING UN RAPPORTEUR



Patriotic Front and Tonse Grand Alliance Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakacinda has urged the United Nations Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Speech to take time and ensure that she meets all stakeholders including opposition political players.





He insists that 10 days is enough time for the UN Rapporteur to interact with Zambians so as to get a true picture about the state of freedom of expression and speech in the county.





Hon Nakacinda says that there has been rampant abuse of the rights of citizens when it comes to freedom of expression and speech and the United Nations through the Rapporteur should place them on record.