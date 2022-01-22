Intercepting a private phone conversation is a criminal matter.

By Paul Shalala

For KBN to air it, are they able to justify who supplied them with the leaked audio?

That’s the catch, if not, then they are complicit to the crime.

Edward Snowden is stuck at a Russian Airport for over 10 years now because he intercepted highly sensitive US intelligence data and he faces multiple charges in the USA.

Julian Assange of WikiLeaks is in the same dilemma after he embarrassed the USA by uploading tonnes of intelligence data on the internet concerning US diplomatic and military moves worldwide.

Back to KBN, they have a responsibility to disclose how they acquired it and how they verified who the two people at the end of the phones were.

How come among the well established media, it’s only KBN which aired it?

They must be made to account and this is not media harassment, it’s their own doing.

Ethics demand that we are professional in our dealings, did they verify the people in the phone conversation?

If they are the ones who acquired the video, how did they acquire it?

Did they get a court order to get the phone recording?

Or did they record the conversation illegally and then aired it on TV?

Police want answers because NO ONE IS ALLOWED TO ACCESS A PRIVATE PHONE CONVERSATION.

This is a criminal matter, it’s not a media harassment matter.

Remember that phone hacking scandal in the UK?

It involved journalists who secretly tapped people’s phones and started writing big headlines and brought down big politicians.

In the end, It had nothing to do with media harassment, it was a criminal matter.