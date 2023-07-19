INTERCITY BUS PREACHER LOSES HIS COOL AFTER BEING TOLD “YOU ARE LYING”

WHAT was supposed to be a holy journey filled with good news from the bible turned into and aggressive exchange of derogatory words as commuters at Lusaka’s Intercity Bus Terminus told a preacher to “stop preaching lies”..

The exchange took place in a Likili bus travelling from Lusaka to Mpulungu. What sparked the tension were words said by the preacher who claimed God is not obliged to respect people as he quoted his Bible in hand.

“God does not respect us, he has no obligation to that,” the preacher said before one woman sternly opposed saying he must stop spreading lies. “He’s lying, stop lying, there is no such,” she shouted stubbornly.

The preacher confronted the woman and questioned her faith.

As the woman continued her protest against the preacher, the young preacher dug deeper in his spiritual world and eventually started praying for the woman in tongues claiming that a prophecy that the woman will stop drinking alcohol and will find true love and a man who will ask for her hand in marriage soon.

A group of other female commuters joined in defence of the woman questioning the preacher’s faith.

As they pressed harder with questions, the preacher could not handle the pressure and lost his temper then started yelling at the women.

“You are a woman, you shouldn’t talk to a man that way,” he shouted to another woman.

One of the women tried to calm the clearly infuriated preacher down, he did not have any of it as he lost his cool and repeatedly shouted at the ladies.

“You are a mistaken child, you Devil worshipper, your mother never loved you, go back to church and ask your pastor to teach you how to preach again,” the women shouted at the bus preacher as they tried to chase him away.

S.E