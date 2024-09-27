Interesting reason Snoop Dogg doesn’t wear skinny jeans despite his love for style

Legendary rapper and style icon Snoop Dogg has confessed his aversion to one particular trend: skinny jeans.

“I’m skinny, so it’s going to be a problem getting in and out of these motherf—-ers, so please don’t,” the 52-year-old told PEOPLE exclusively. “There’s a certain limit to the skinny, you know what I’m saying?”

The star continued, “We can’t do that, because I can’t have nobody helping me take my pants off like this, ‘Pull it off for me.’ We ain’t doing that. We are not doing that.”

A ‘90s hitmaker and now a cultural icon, Snoop is celebrated for his bold and extravagant fashion sense. His distinctive style is largely credited to his long-time stylist and designer, Talia Coles, who has been collaborating with the rapper for years.

“We work together as a great team of ideas and she understands fashion, fabric, she understands my look, my style,” Snoop said of their collaboration. “So it’s easy to work with somebody who can take your ideas and then bring them to life, not just on paper but on your body.”

The rapper added of Coles: “She understands me. So we don’t ever clash.”

“For example,” he continued, “if I was to do a shoot for Louis Vuitton or Gucci, I would have her go get with them so they wouldn’t pull out something flamboyant that I definitely wouldn’t wear because they like to be experimental in those ads. And we don’t experiment. We bring the fly to the ad. You give us that wardrobe and watch what we do with it.”

Snoop recently captivated audiences as a commentator for NBC at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The hip-hop legend turned heads with custom T-shirts featuring Olympians like gymnast Simone Biles and tennis star Coco Gauff. While in Paris, Snoop also appeared in Vogue’s “In the Bag” video series, showcasing his unique handbag collection and sharing his Olympic adventures.

“I love bags, backpacks, handbags, tote bags,” he said. “I’m not gonna call it a man purse ‘cause it ain’t. I think I got less than a thousand, more than five hundred.”