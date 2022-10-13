…INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY HAPPY WITH BANK OF ZAMBIA AUTONOMY

The recently passed Bank of Zambia Act Number 5 of 2022, has elated the international community as they see it as being consistent with best global practices and a significant step in strengthening the mandate of Zambia’s Central Bank. The Act will reinforce corporate governance and the autonomy of both operational and financial aspects of the Bank of Zambia.

Bank of Zambia Governor Dr DENNY KALYALYA and his Deputy (Operations), Dr FRANCIS CHIPIMO, are part of Zambia’s delegation at the ongoing ANNUAL MEETINGS OF THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND AND THE WORLD BANK GROUP, in Washington DC, United States of America.

The delegation is led by the Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE. Others are Secretary to the Treasury FELIX NKULUKUSA and Ministry of Finance and National Planning Permanent Secretary (Budget & Economic Affairs), MUKULI CHIKUBA.

The Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group bring together Ministers of Finance, Central Bank Governors, Investors, and several other stakeholders to a common space to discuss and agree on solutions to the challenges facing the global economy such as low commodity prices, unstable macro-economic environment’s, low investments, and debt.

CREDIT : MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND NATIONAL PLANNING