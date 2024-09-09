INTERNATIONAL HUNT FOR MAN WHO THREW HOT COFFEE ON BABY



Australian police are working with their international counterparts to locate a man they believe fled the country after pouring boiling coffee on a baby in Brisbane.



The random attack – which occurred last month and has shocked the nation – left the nine-month-old boy with “serious burns” to his face and limbs.



Queensland Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 33-year-old wanted over acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm, a charge which carries a possible life sentence.



However, on Monday they said their main suspect flew out of Sydney airport six days after the incident, and just 12 hours before they were able to confirm his identity. [BBC]