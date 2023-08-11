INTERNATIONAL TRUCK DRIVERS CAUTIONED AGAINST USING ZAMBIA AS A BASE FOR PROTESTS

LUSAKA, Friday 11th August 2023

GOVERNMENT is aware of the anticipated and planned work protest by truck drivers using the Zambian route into the Democratic Republic of Congo slated for August 15th, 2023.

Information gathered so far, is that the intended work protest is meant for truck drivers destined for the Democratic Republic Congo to boycott entering that country for alleged unfair treatment of the drivers in the DRC.

The Minster of Transport and Logistics Hon. MUSEBA FRANK TAYALI, MP said while it is every person’s right to protest when aggrieved, Government is concerned with the disruption to traffic flow that is caused by congestion when these protests are undertaken at Kasumbalesa in Zambia.

In this regard, the Government has been making every effort to ensure that the situation at Kasumbalesa and in the DRC is resolved amicably through dialogue with all concerned stakeholders.

In the event that SADC drivers feel strongly or remain compelled to protest, they are requested to ensure that such protests are undertaken in their respective countries and not in Zambia.

As Government, the Minster said he does not expect to see any disturbances on the roads concerning the matter at hand.

Hon. TAYALI has earnestly, called upon the truck drivers’ representatives under COMESA, SADC and EAC to adequately advise their members not to use Zambia as a base to stage any form of such protests.

The Minister’s advice further goes to the local Zambian truck drivers who may be habouring such motives to desist from becoming part to the intended work protests but rather submit their grievances with the local authorities through their associations.

Issued by:

Original Copy Sgned.

NDUBI R. MVULA

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER