International Truckers Reject Entry In Democratic Republic Of Congo

INTERNATIONAL TRUCKERS REJECT ENTRY IN DRC

By Rogan Labika

Truck drivers at Mokambo border post have maintained that they will not resume work until they are addressed by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) president Felix Tshisekedi.

The drivers are protesting over alleged harassment by some Congolese nationals due to compromised safety in that country.

Truck Drivers Protection Group Chairperson, Steven Masunga says the drivers will not accept political assurances from both countries before some known attackers are brought to book.