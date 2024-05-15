Internet restored in Tanzania after severe outage

Internet has been restored in Tanzania after a severe three-day outage, one of the country’s major telecom companies says.

Tanzania and the French territory of Mayotte were the worst-hit by the outage that began on Sunday morning, with connectivity levels falling below 30% of what they were expected to be.

The poor connectivity prompted the US Embassy in Tanzania to close for two days and reschedule consular appointments.

The outage was also felt in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda to a lesser extent.

Vodacom Tanzania said on Wednesday that its network had been fully restored.

“To this end all customers who were unable to use their bundles will be fully refunded,” the company added.

The patchy service was caused by a cut to two of the undersea cables which carry the data around Africa.