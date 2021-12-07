By Christopher Kang’ombe

The ruling by the speaker in National Assembly today is NOT constitutional because all 9 MPs whose seats where nullified by the High Court made a decision to appeal and file notice to the Constitutional Court in line with article 73.

My understanding is that the matter relating to the appeal is active in the Constitutional Court and can only be determined by the Judges of that court.

Worth noting is that Justice Enock Mulembe of the Constitutional Court did deliver judgement on the 27th of December 2016, in the case of Margaret Mwanakatwe VS. Charlotte Scott on page R22,

-” That the application for stay of execution of judgement pending appeal is accordingly dismissed “