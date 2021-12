INTERSEX PERSON SEEKS HELP FOR SURGERY….HAS BOTH ORGANS

By Patricia Mapiki

A 21 year old man of Lusaka’s six miles areas is asking for financial help to undergo an organ surgery.



MERCY MWENYA who is an intersex, says life has been difficult for him as he is struggling to live with the condition.



MWENYA says he was born with a male and female sex organ, and needs to urgently undergo an operation in order to live a normal life.