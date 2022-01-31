INTRODUCTION OF FREE EDUCATION ATTRACTS OVERWHELMING ENROLMENT RATE THAT HAS POTENTIAL TO COMPROMISE QUALITY OF EDUCATION

By Michael Kaluba

The National Action For Quality Education In Zambia-NAQEZ- says its assessment shows that the introduction of ‘free education’ has resulted in an overwhelming enrolment rate that has the potential to compromise the quality of education.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says this overwhelming response in both rural and urban areas will worsen the teacher-pupil ratios until the 30,000 impending recruitment of teachers is done, most of whom he suggests must be sent to rural areas.

Mr. Chansa has also disclosed that most learners have no desks in some schools and that while some schools are happy with the released grants from government, others have complained that the funds are insufficient.

He has suggested that various ward development committees must use part of the Constituency Development Fund –CDF- to purchase desks for school children to ensure all pupils have somewhere to seat.

The new dawn administration is currently implementing its free education policy, abolishing PTA, exam and user fees for primary and secondary schools.

PHOENIX NEWS