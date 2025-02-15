Introduction of New Bank Notes To Raise Inflation and Further Harm the Economy



As The Forum for Democracy and Development, we have learnt with sadness the continued vision less and dangerous path that the Hakainde Hichilema administration is taking us. It’s clear the The situmbeko Nomics and Hichilema constitutes the waste economic team Zambia has ever assembled.



Someone does not need to be a scientist or economist to see that Hichilema, Situmbeko and the All lot of their batch of incompent economic advisors have failed. Previous, well educated and seasoned economist and financial gurus have warned of the consequences that would result in raising our note values without proper focus on the real fiscal factors which informs such decisions in real economic sense.



The UPND and Hichilema are so naive and uneconomist such that the decision to introduce the new bank Notes has been based on mere suspicion that the former Patriotic Front administration may be holding huge stuch of cash as opposed to good economic reasons. Such thinking is highly primitive and unfounded.



What Hichilema and his team of failures in UPND are doing is to try and print the money for their campaign next year which itself clearly demonstrate how corrupt the UPND has been becoming each day that comes. We have seen in the recent past the UPND and Hichilema have engaged themselves in wasteful and corrupt government expenditures such as the upgrading of a presidential portrait and the expenditure on the senseless colonial educational curriculum. And this introduction of the new currency is yet another conduit which Hichilema and UPND are stealing state funds.



Therefore as FDD and TONSE, we want to alert the Zambia people to ensure that as we approach next year 2026, let us be prepared to remain this failure in the name of Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.



Issued by



Anthony Chibuye

FDD Chairperson for International Relations and member of Tonse Alliance.