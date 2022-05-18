INVESTIGATE ALL INVESTIGATORS..Hon. Munir Zulu

Zambia’s youngest parliamentarian, Munir Zulu has called for a lifestyle audit of all investigators in Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).

Hon. Munir Zulu says the Ministry of lands should avail details of property owned by each investigator which would then be measured against their legitimate earning.

Speaking, today, at Woodlands police station, Mr Zulu charged that the ACC in it’s current form has no credibility to fight corruption genuinely.