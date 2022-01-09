INVESTIGATE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS WHILST THEY HOLD PUBLIC OFFICE URGES PF

…PF demonstrated its commitment to fight corruption by exposing Ministers to investigation whilst in Office reechoes opposition Chief Whip.

LUSAKA, Saturday, January 8, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

THE OPPOSITION Patriotic Front (PF) has called on the investigative wings in the country to deal with issues in real time if they are to continue being deemed effective.

Speaking when he featured on Millennium TV last evening, former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo noted the need for institutions such Anti Corruption commission to be able to visit individuals even when they are still holding ministerial positions.

“We need to ensure that these institutions are able to visit our colleagues who are currently holding office. If we are going to wait until they leave office to visit them, then there is no need of having these institutions,” he said.

And Hon Kampyongo says he has a problem with individuals trying to paint a picture that the investigative institutions had not been functioning before the UPND Alliance formed government.

He said in the PF Government, some individuals were investigated adding that this showed there was a will to fight corruption.

“Remember that in our time, we had colleagues we were summoned by these institutions. It means there was a will by our President but he was mindful because there might have been just Mare allegations,” he said.

Hon Kampyongo added that to strengthen the accountability system, the PF Government amended the financial management act number 18 which stipulates what should be done on those who want to temper with public resources.

“Now the Auditor General’s office is looking effective because of the environment that was created,” he said.