INVESTIGATE POLICE OFFICERS WHO APPREHENDED SITWALA NAWA, SESHEKE MP APPEALS TO MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS



Sesheke MP Hon. Romeo Kangombe…..



Greetings Western Division.



It’s so disheartening and disturbing that in this era someone can be killed under the watch of Command.





We call upon the ministry of Home Affairs to institute an investigation on the officers that apprehended our brother, officers on duty not just those who were in custody on that day with him.



I have received so many complaints about the behavior of certain officers who have turned the institution into something else.





The law will soon catch up with you.



While I note the high levels of crime in Mongu, it’s important for law enforcement agencies not to abuse their authorities and end up killing the people they ought to protect.





We demand for Justice over this matter and until that is attained, we shall not relent in ensuring such officers or anyone involved is held accountable.