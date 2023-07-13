INVESTIGATE POLICE THAT LOCKED UP 8 YEAR-OLD- MILES SAMPA

Miles Sampa Wrote;

I went to check on the 8 years old Nathaniel Shamabulo of Matero East that was arrested last night at the Matero East police 👮‍♀️ post. His crime was fighting with another little girl below 16 years.

Nathaniel spent the cold night incarcerated inside their holding police 👮‍♀️ post cell. He was shivering badly as spoke to him and the mother at their home.

Can’t believe what got to hear. I have dispatched the area Councillor Lee Mukupa to take the boy (& the mother) to our Level 1 hospital 🏥 for medical and psychological attention to the boy.

I have faith in the Minister of Home Affairs Hon Jack Mwiimbu to decisively deal with rather absurd matter.

MBS13.07.2023 😢