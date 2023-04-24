INVESTIGATE TEACHER WHO IMPREGNATED PUPIL IN CHIKANKATA, LATER POISONED HER TO DEATH – CHILONNZIA

By Auspine Sichoombe

A Youth Activist in Chikankata District of Southern Province Mutinta Chilonnzia, has joined other concerned stakeholders to investigate the alleged impregnating of a pupil by a named teacher at Simwaambwa Basic School.

It is alleged that the teacher later administered poison in a bid for the girl to terminate the pregnancy who later died.

Chilonnzia said her organization is following up the matter steadily until the named teacher is apprehended and brought to book.

She also called for quick investigations with regard to unknown men who are alleged to have defiled a 13 year old girl of Nanduba Primary School.

And Chilonnzia has called for more sensitization in order to curb defilement and rape cases in Chikankata District of Southern Province.

She said this Saturday in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services.

She said Chikankata has been besieged by defilement and rape cases which makes sad reading.

