Investigate the plunder exposed by the FIC – President Hichilema

Hichilema urges law enforcement agencies to probe FIC report allegations

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called on Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to investigate the allegations detailed in the Financial Intelligence Centre’s (FIC) ninth Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Trends Report for 2023.

“The President expects the Law Enforcement Agencies to immediately take interest in all the issues raised in the report,” stated Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, in a press release issued by State House.

In a statement, Hamasaka shared that President Hichilema emphasised government’s commitment to zero tolerance for corruption and stressed the importance of thorough investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Drug Enforcement Commission, and other relevant agencies.

“It is a fact that illicit financial transactions undermine a country’s development agenda,” the President noted, underscoring the urgent need for action against suspicious transactions identified by the FIC

Kalemba, July 10, 2024