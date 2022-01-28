INVESTIGATIONS INSTITUTED INTO REPORTS CEC IS ALLEGEDLY PAYING GROUND RATES INTO AN INDIVIDUAL’S ACCOUNTS

By Tinker Mwila

Government has instituted investigations to establish the legality of reports that the Copperbelt Energy Corporation-CEC is allegedly paying ground rates into an individual’s accounts.

Speaking to Journalists on the sidelines of his familiarization tour of Ndola yesterday, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Elijah Muchima said this has been a trend over time without any communication made to clarify why this is so.

The Lands Minister disclosed that government has been losing colossal amounts of money in revenues on the Copperbelt Province further arguing that payments of money intended for the state coffers into accounts of individuals could be part of the reason for these losses.

He adds that the ministry is yet to establish whether this is fraud or legal especially that land rates are a major source of income for government.

