INVESTIGATIONS WILL GUIDE IF JAY JAY WILL BE CHARGED FOR AGGRAVATED ROBBERY, ATTEMPTED MURDER – POLICE

POLICE Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says if investigations suggest that they should charge Emmanuel Jay Banda for aggravated robbery and attempted murder, they will go ahead and do so.

Banda, who is Petauke Central independent member of parliament, collapsed for the second time on Monday while police were interrogating him at Twin

NEWSDIGGERS