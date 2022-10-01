Investigative Wings Running Like Headless Chickens To Satisfy Hh’s Emotions- Nakachinda

INVESTIGATIVE WINGS RUNNING LIKE HEADLESS CHICKENS TO SATISFY HH’s EMOTIONS, CHARGES NAKACHINDA
Law enforcement officers are running like headless chickens in an attempt to fulfil the desires of President Hakainde Hichilema, says Raphael Nakachinda.
But chief government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says she will not be drawn into the discourse of former president Edgar Lungu’s challenge to President Hakainde Hichilema to lift his immunity rather than just accusing him of having run a corrupt administration.
Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nakachinda, who is PF member of central committee chairman for information and publicity, said that law enforcement agencies are currently under direct supervision from the Head of State for purposes of close monitoring, saying that is why each time President Hakainde Hichilema makes an emotional directive; whether wrong or right, they start summoning and arresting individuals that served under former president Edgar Lungu without following legal provisions.
He said that such “dramatic actions are embarrassing not only to law enforcement officers, but the Head of State as well.
“First of all you must understand that the Anti-Corruption Commission, DEC and the Zambia Police are now under the office of a politician. In this case the President because President Hakainde Hichilema has brought these law enforcement agencies under his direct supervision for purposes of… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/5897-2/
I have never seen a headless chicken running. Can you please post a picture of one? I would really like to see one headless chicken running, though am sure it is not pleasant.
YOU ARE THE HEADLESS CHICKEN
Raphael is a frustrated and disappointed man. He’s one of people who never thought HH and UPND would carry the Day and win the 2021 elections. Raphael after betraying MMD he was given ka dyonko as minister by ECL. He was expecting a full cup after elections. Let him be advised that chances of PF bouncing back into power are now very slim. Raphael has missed the train ! Let him find something else to do. In politics he is finished. He may end up collapsing from cardiac problems. He should consider his health. Only those who feel guilty are making unnecessary noise. Why worry or bother if you didn’t error or steal ? Let the investigative wing’s work without undue pressure. To build a solid case needs time Raphael. That dyonko shouldn’t drive you crazy my dear.
This Chi Nakachinda is a clerk apart from politics where even idiots manage the Educated he can not get a job anywhere.
Raphael is a finished politician. He’s ruining himself by his senseless outbursts. I think that ministerial dyonko ECL gave him has confused him. He was looking forward for a full cup but unfortunately for him PF lost. Remember Raphael is a traitor. He betrayed MMD. This man should just find something else to do because it’s unlikely PF will ever come back. He’s one of the many people who are still finding it difficult to accept the demise of PF. For the sake of his health Raphael should accept change and avoid cardiac problems. At his age he can still do something else than easy himself away into useless and unproductive dreams.