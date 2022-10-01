Investigative Wings Running Like Headless Chickens To Satisfy Hh’s Emotions- Nakachinda

INVESTIGATIVE WINGS RUNNING LIKE HEADLESS CHICKENS TO SATISFY HH’s EMOTIONS, CHARGES NAKACHINDA

Law enforcement officers are running like headless chickens in an attempt to fulfil the desires of President Hakainde Hichilema, says Raphael Nakachinda.

But chief government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says she will not be drawn into the discourse of former president Edgar Lungu’s challenge to President Hakainde Hichilema to lift his immunity rather than just accusing him of having run a corrupt administration.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nakachinda, who is PF member of central committee chairman for information and publicity, said that law enforcement agencies are currently under direct supervision from the Head of State for purposes of close monitoring, saying that is why each time President Hakainde Hichilema makes an emotional directive; whether wrong or right, they start summoning and arresting individuals that served under former president Edgar Lungu without following legal provisions.

He said that such “dramatic actions are embarrassing not only to law enforcement officers, but the Head of State as well.

“First of all you must understand that the Anti-Corruption Commission, DEC and the Zambia Police are now under the office of a politician. In this case the President because President Hakainde Hichilema has brought these law enforcement agencies under his direct supervision for purposes of… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/5897-2/