INVESTING IN WOMEN IS A CORNERSTONE FOR BUILDING SUCCESSFUL WOMEN – HH

We were honored and delighted to officiate at the commemoration of International Women’s Day today in our Tourist Capital, Livingstone.

Themed “Invest in Women and Girls: Accelerate Progress,” this day provides us with an opportunity and platform to celebrate women’s accomplishments, raise awareness about the need to improve their well-being, and encourage them to excel.

Investing in women, especially the girl child, is not only a moral obligation but a cornerstone for building successful women, as it bridges the gender gap and prepares the next generation of women leaders.

We reiterated our support for promoting women’s advancement by introducing free education for girls and women, providing school grants through “The Keeping Girls in School Program” under the Constituency Development Fund. Additionally, we have accelerated skills development programs and provided support to women farmers through initiatives like the Farmer Input Support Program and the Food Security Pack.

We urged all stakeholders to join hands with the government to invest in women, as we address gender inequality and promote inclusive development.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.