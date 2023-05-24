Investment Pledges are just that, Investment Pledges- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Investment Pledges are just that, Investment Pledges

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I saw a posting by my brother, Herbert Macha on investment pledges and decided to respond.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, ZDA Board Chairperson DAVID MASUPA announced that Zambia recorded $5.8-billion-dollar investment pledges against over 300 proposed projects by foreign investors.

INVESTMENT PLEDGES

As Ambassador, I used to get numerous investment pledges running in millions of dollars. Some were registered with ZDA.. Investment pledges are just that-Pledges..

We were pioneering Economic Diplomacy. I had set up the Zambia-South Africa Business Forum and the Forum hosted “Invest in Zambia Conferences” that attracted investors, companies, captains of industry and Ministers and technocrats from both Zambia and South Africa.

We got numerous investment and project pledges in Aviation, Agriculture, Banking and Finance, Energy, ICT, Mining, Transport, and other sectors..

Many times, we brought these prospecting investors to Zambia and their proposed projects were surrendered to sector Ministry or experts to pursue the investment wishes.

Similarly, we signed numerous Memoranda of Understanding. Again, the actualisation of such agreements requires numerous levels to actualise.

One example was an MOU Agreement with Zambia Railways and Transnet where Zambia secured 1,000 rolling stock for tankers as South Africa had just opened a pipeline between Durban and Johannesburg and had numerous tankers that immediately became derelict.

Infact we proceeded to plan for the hand-over during the planned presidential state visit.

The deal was never actualised for many reasons despite this free offer of 1,000 rolling stock tankers.

Another investment pledges we secured was the Infrastructure Fund, a $ 1.1 billion between Zambia and South Africa and because of complex bureaucracy and changes in Ministers of Finance, the Infrastructure Fund didn’t come to fruition despite approvals upto Cabinet and Attorney General levels from both countries.

Another project was the Free Wi-Fi Project. I was fascinated to see free Wi-Fi in public spaces such as bus stops, recreation parks, markets and schools, libraries, and hospitals in South Africa.

We got the idea and the private vendor running the project in South Africa. We also ‘twinned’ Thswane City and Lusaka City Council and ZAMTEL to carry the IT Infrastructure backbone of the project. The project was frustrated and never came to fruition.

While in Ethiopia, we were among the first in Africa to get 8million doses of Covid-19 vaccines but the offer was thwarted back home by early fears against COVID-19 vaccines and lack of established framework and approval mechanisms for such donations.

Check records from 2009 to date… despite numerous signings and agreements, few investment pledges and MOUs have been actualised. It’s a complex process. The pledges are always in billions of dollars.

Investmentent pledges are exactly that…pledges.

For the pledges to become reality, a lot of work needs to be done,further agreements have to be secured and commitments such as Power Purchase Agreements in the energy sector have to be signed.

Some sectors require Cabinet and Parliamentary Approvals..then Commercial Agreements, Financial Agreements, and actual projects…