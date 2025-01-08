INVESTORS ARE NOW COMING IN NUMBERS – ZDA



Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Director General ALBERT HALWAMPA says the debt restructuring process with creditors has improved the country’s perception as a low risk investment destination.





“The developments in the debt restructuring process have helped to improve international perception of the country as a low risk investment destination. The future is bright,” said Mr HALWAMPA when he called on Finance and National Planning Minister Dr SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE, MP. In the last few months, The ZDA has witnessed a surge in foreign and local investor interest in mining, manufacturing, tourism, agriculture and other economic sectors.



Meanwhile Dr MUSOKOTWANE has advised the Zambia Development Agency to develop a real-time investment tracking and monitoring framework which will be used by the Government as a tool for assessing the performance of investors in honouring their investment pledges and other related obligations like job-creation and social responsibility benefits in host communities.