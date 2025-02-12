Investors have lost billions of dollars on Donald Trump’s $Trump cryptocurrency as its value crashes — and some VERY shady details emerge.



This is turning into a nightmare for these gullible MAGA supporters…



The opening price for one of the 5,971,750 coins was $0.18 and it quickly climbed to $75 — allowing those who got in fast to flip a quick profit — and then tanked down to roughly $16 a coin.



An analysis performed by crypto forensics firm Chainalysis forThe New York Times discovered that over 810,000 crypto wallets have lost money by investing in Trump’s coin. An estimated $2 billion in investments have been lost.



Trump announced the coin just three days before his inauguration, urging his followers to purchase it in a Truth Social post.



“Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW,” he wrote. Clearly, he and his cronies were just looking to fleece clueless investors.



The most suspicious part of the entire saga was the crypto wallet — a unique, anonymous account for trading digital currency — that dumped $1,096,109 into buying 5,971,750 $Trump coins just two minutes after Trump announced. That trader then sold within two days, raking in a staggering $109 million.



Because of the anonymous nature of crypto wallets, that trader could theoretically have been Donald Trump himself or perhaps one of his close allies with insider knowledge of the announcement.



On top of that, the Trump family and their associates have made over $100 million off trading fees alone despite the president’s obvious conflict of interest since he is in control of cryptocurrency regulations.



“The president is participating in shady crypto schemes that harm investors while at the same time appointing financial regulators who will roll back protections for victims and who may insulate him and his family from enforcement,” former crypto advisor to the SEC Corey Frayer told The New York Times.