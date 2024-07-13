INVESTRUST BANK PLC EMPLOYEES ABANDONED

By Anonymous

Investrust Bank Plc Employees have been left like destitutes after working for the bank for so many years and will walk out with nothing. The Employees have not been addressed after BOZ took over on 2nd April 2024.

This Years theme for Labour Day Celebrations was “Building resilience; workers at the heart of Zambia’s economic recovery” How will the theme materialize when BOZ is throwing the Employees in the cold? Also the Youth Day Celebrations theme for 2024 was “Zambia at 60, be the change” How will this theme materialize when Youths are being thrown in the cold?

Three quarters of the Employees have worked for many Years for the Bank, between 5 and 20 Years. Employees are seeking the Government through the caring President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema to look into this matter and come to their aid. People cannot be left languishing in the streets with nothing after working for so many years for that Institution.

ZICB purchased Assets from the Bank and decided to leave Employees as Liabilities. BOZ claims that the K1 Billion plus funds from the purchase of Assets by ZICB has all finished and there is no money to take care of the Employees. Mr. President Hakainde Hichilema, our Bally, we need your intervention into this matter, you are the only one that can save us.

Investrust Bank Employees.