INVESTRUST STOCKS SUSPENDED

The Lusaka Securities Exchange -LUSE- has suspended trade in various securities for Investrust Bank on its various trading platforms.

The suspension in trade of Investrust bank securities follows the takeover of the bank by the Bank of Zambia, due to insolvency.

In a notice issued today, LUSE Chief Executive Officer, NICHOLAS KABASO said the suspension is with effect from today, April 3, 2024, until further notice.

Mr. KABASO said the suspension has been effected in the interest of maintaining an orderly, fair, efficient and transparent market, pursuant to the LuSE Trading Procedures.

He explained that LUSE remains committed to updating the public on any developments in this regard.

On April 2, 2024, the Bank of Zambia announced an immediate takeover of Investrust Bank, due to insolvency problems.