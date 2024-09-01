Invite the UN Independent Experts to Lusaka – EZRA NGULUBE

NAREP WEIGHS IN ON HUMAN RIGHTS IN ZAMBIA DEBATE



31st August 2024



Invite the UN Independent Experts to Lusaka – Zambia.



The Government of Zambia should invite to Lusaka the UN Independent Experts of the United Nations Human Rights Council who have received allegations of human rights abuse in Zambia so that they can verify their authenticity.



As stakeholders, we don’t think it is right for the experts to make conclusive remarks about alleged human rights abuses in Zambia without a fact finding mission.



We feel that the experts should have waited for a comprehensive response from the Government of Zambia on allegations so that a balanced view is given to the United Nations Human Rights Council.



Since the experts have indicated that they are engaging the Zambian Government on the allegations, the best is to invite them to Zambia.



We are appealing to Government to take this route because the allegation the experts have received can be from anyone or people within Zambia or abroad.



If it is the people within Zambia, we are wondering why not make use of the Human Rights Commission here in Zambia?

If it is people abroad, let them know that the Zambian Government has removed the Defamation of the President clause to enable free speech.



While the Government of Zambia should not bother about the messengers of doom, it should concentrate on feeding the experts with an enabling environment about the prevailing situation in the country.



We take note that the experts are not staff members of the United Nation Human Rights Council and therefore could have received wrong information from people of evil intentions.



As stakeholders in the governance of Zambia, what we know is that we have in our midst people suspected to have stolen public funds who have been arrested and these are appearing in court.



We don’t think the experts are saying criminals and the corrupt people (Leaders) should be allowed to enjoy the stolen public funds without answering to the law of the land.



The Government of Zambia should ensure that as a member of the United Nations and the United Nations Human Rights Council, all members should be treated fairly and in a just manner to avoid a one-sided view.



Once again, we urge Government to invite experts to come to Zambia on a fact finding mission rather than listen to allegations.



EZRA NGULUBE

PRESIDENT

NATIONAL RESTORATION PARTY