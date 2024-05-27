INVOLVE NAWAKWI IN INVESTIGATIONS OF MISSING JJ BANDA – SIKAILE

Good Governance And Human Rights Activist SIKAILE SIKAILE says it is irresponsible for some political leaders such as EDITH NAWAKWI to assert that the state is behind the whereabouts of Petauke Member of Parliament EMMANUEL BANDA.

Mr SIKAILE says such allegations without evidence can incite violence and further complicate the situation.

He says it is saddening that some leaders are quick to make unfounded accusations instead of taking responsibility and working towards a solution.

In a statement issued to ZNBC News, Mr SIKAILE said the police should involve Ms. NAWAKWI in their investigation as she is confident in knowing the whereabouts of Mr. BANDA.

Mr SIKAILE has since called upon the Zambia Police and all investigative agencies to act swiftly and ensure that anyone claiming to have knowledge about the abduction should be thoroughly questioned.

ZNBC Today