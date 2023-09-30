INZALA: CHOMA’S MAKUNKU VILLAGERS SURVIVING ON WILD FRUIT ‘IMBULA’

BYTA FM has learnt that some households of Makunku Village in Choma’s Masuku Ward have changed their diet from nshima as their main meal to a traditional fruit called ‘Imbula’.

The IMBULA’ is mixed with a littlemealie meal to make porridge owing to depleting stocks of Maize in the area.

Makunku Village Headman, Golden Choongo, tells Byta FM News that not all farmers managed to record good harvests in the previous rain-fed farming season owing to poor rainfall patterns in the area, hence a shortage in maize.

Choongo has called on Government to send food aid to the area to assist affected households.

Meanwhile, Masuku Ward Councilor, Simaambo Sindebuka has advised residents in the area to be careful on what they partake as food for their survival.

He has noted the need for stakeholders and well-wishers to come to the aid of the affected animals, adding that it is sad seeing people eating food predominantly meant for wild animals.

